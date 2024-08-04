DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Some showers or thunderstorms could pop-up, mainly in the afternoon or evening. Winds from the southwest 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low to mid 80s at the beach. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm early, then slow clearing. Some patchy fog possible around sunrise. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Strong storms Saturday evening were triggered out ahead of an approaching frontal boundary which will continue to approach on Sunday.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of some showers or a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. It's another one of those situations where not everyone will see a shower or thunderstorm, so just keep your eyes to the sky if you plan to spend part of the day outdoors. With lower shear today, I'm not expecting much in the way of strong storms; be ready for gusty winds, downpours, and lightning in any storms that do pop-up.
High pressure briefly builds in for Monday into early Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s.
Then we turn our attention to Tropical Storm "Debby".
The most significant threats early from this tropical system will be along the Gulf Coast of Florida late tonight into Monday morning. The current NHC forecast has it strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane before landfall, but with low shear and very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, I think rapid intensification is very possible with "Debby", and it could become a pretty significant hurricane.
Then as a trough sinks from the south (which will in part make for sunny skies over Delmarva), "Debby" will slow down significantly, and could bring catastrophic flooding to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas as it ever so slowly tries to reach the Atlantic Ocean.
This is where the forecast becomes very uncertain with regards to effects on Delmarva. Slow-moving systems can be difficult to predict since their tracks can vary widely if there is just a 1 mph change in forward motion or a slight change in direction. Intensity can vary widely depending on whether the center of the storm can get out over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream off the Carolina coast.
There is very little agreement in our longer-range models on where the storm will go, with the GFS getting "Debby" caught up in easterly flow south of the trough, which would mean lower rain chances for Delmarva. The ECMWF retreats the trough and brings "Debby" up the coast, which would mean significant rainfall for Delmarva in the second half of this week.
For now, on Delmarva we need to watch this storm over the next few days. As you make your plans for the week, keep in mind that rain chances could be higher later in the week.
One bit of good news: we should see some cooler temperatures starting on Wednesday with highs only in the low 80s!
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for August 11 - August 17.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Debby" is expected to make a landfall along Florida's Big Bend early Monday morning as a hurricane.
There are no other areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic.
