Forecast updated on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm southerly wind flow brought temperatures into the mid- 80's over inland areas today, but tomorrow will be 20 degrees cooler as an onshore wind flow develops. Clouds will arrive with cool marine air over the weekend and some passing showers are also likely.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and slightly cooler. Low 58°. Beaches 58°. Wind: W/NE 2-8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy near the coast. High 65°. Beaches 55°. Wind: E 11-18 mph. Winds on the beaches East 14-18 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, and cooler. Low 51°. Beaches 54°. Wind: E 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Breezy near the coast. Passing showers about. High 63°. Beaches 57°. Wind: E 9-18 mph. Winds on the beaches East 12-18 mph in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for a mild night, with lows near 58 degrees over much of Delmarva. Winds will be NE at 1-7 mph with generally clear skies. A cool front will pass before daybreak and cooler marine air will begin to move back into the area.
Friday will not be as warm, with clouds increasing and onshore wind flow bringing the cool marine air back to the area. The temperatures will reach the mid 60's inland, but stay near 57 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the east at 14-18 mph by afternoon. We will see temps. in the low/mid 50's by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be cool and breezy with passing showers around. The temperatures will reach only the low 60's inland, but stay near 60 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the east at 12-18 mph by afternoon. Expect cloudy skies with the temps. in the mid 50's by sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range: Showers are likely on Sunday, with a high near 70 degrees in the afternoon. There will be more showers around through the day and into the evening hours. Monday looks milder with temps. reaching the mid/upper 70's PM.
We will see scattered showers and thundershowers late Sunday into Monday afternoon. and even warmer air will arrive by Tuesday with temps. near 80 degrees. Wednesday looks balmy with sunshine and temps. in the low/mid 80's.
The average low for early May is 49° and the high is 71°.