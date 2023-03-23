Forecast updated on Thursday, March 23 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front will pass through Delmarva around daybreak and bring much cooler air and low clouds. We will see passing showers and the onshore flow will keep the beaches very chilly as temps. there stay in the mid 40's all day. Inland temps. Will fall into the upper 40's by later in the day. A warm front will bring milder weather on Saturday but showers are possible as it moves across the area. Sunday looks dry and pleasant as a westerly wind develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and very mild. Spotty showers about. Low 57°. Winds: SW 6-12 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with passing showers. Temps. Will fall slowly from 57° early to 48° PM. Coastal temps. will stay in the mid to upper 40's most of the day. Wind: NE 6-13 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy, and chilly. Passing showers likely. Low 44°. Winds: NE 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain likely. High 66° inland, but near 50° on the coast. Wind: SE 7-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a SW breeze all night. Look for lows in the mid/upper 50's, and there might be a passing light shower in some spots.
A cold front will move across the area early Friday, and it will stay rather cloudy with passing showers likely. The temps. will be much cooler with most spots falling from the upper 50's at 7 AM to the mid and upper 40's by 3 PM! The beaches will stay in the mid 40's for much of the day!
Saturday looks rather cloudy with occasional showers likely and winds will turn to the southeast at around 10-14 mph in the afternoon and early evening. The temps. will begin to warm with inland temps. near 65-67° while it will be much cooler with 40's right on the beaches due to an onshore wind flow. Skies will begin to clear late Saturday afternoon as a warm front passes through Delmarva.
In the longer range: Sunday looks mostly sunny, and it will be mild with temps in the mid 60's. Monday looks partly cloudy with temps. In the low 60's and showers will develop late in the day.
Tuesday looks cool, with clouds and the temperatures will be near 55° in the afternoon. Rain is likely at times on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Showers may linger into Wednesday but Wednesday afternoon looks dry with temps. near 53°. There is still rather high uncertainty today in the long rang forecast.
The average low for mid-March is 37°, with a high temp. of 57°.