DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny cool. Winds from the northwest at 10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 63°F.
A cold front cleared Delmarva yesterday afternoon and a much cooler air mass has settled in over the Mid-Atlantic region for Sunday.
With high pressure building in from the north, expect sunny skies today. Despite the sunshine, the combination of the cooler air mass and a northwest breeze will only allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid 70s, with similar conditions at the beach.
With clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, lows Sunday night will fall into the upper 40s, with some record lows being challenged (the record low for September 9 in Salisbury is 47°F, set in 1986).
Then temperatures will moderate back to more seasonable levels for much of the upcoming week with sunshine and dry conditions.
In the longer term, looking ahead to next weekend, we're watching for a tropical system to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty in this forecast so far in advance, but we could see some remnants of that system that may bring some showers next weekend. For now, though, this is uncertain as our longer-range guidance is not in good agreement at this time.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for September 15 - September 21.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico has a high, 70 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days. If it becomes our next named storm, its name would be "Francine."
Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a medium, 50 percent chance of development.
A tropical wave that is forecast to come off the West Coast of Africa could interact with a trough just west of the Cape Verde Islands, where it has a medium, 50 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system.
Development conditions in the Atlanti Basin are marginal for tropical development, and none of these systems poses a direct threat to Delmarva at this time (although we are going to watch what happens with that system in the Gulf of Mexico throughout the coming week).
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.