Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Canadian high pressure system will move into New England tonight and a NE wind will develop across Delmarva. This will lead to a deep layer of much cooler marine air returning to the area. It will be quite cool Thursday, with some spotty showers as the onshore flow increases. The weekend looks good with sunshine and temps. in the mid-70's by Sunday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 48°. Beaches 48°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early then some clearing PM. Breezy and much cooler. High 56-57°. Beaches 51°. Wind: NE 11-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 38°. Beaches 45°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy early then sunny PM. High 58-60°. Beaches 55°. Wind: E 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Much cooler air will arrive, with clouds increasing later tonight as an onshore wind flow develops. Look for lows near 48° inland and 49° on the beaches.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with some gradual clearing by afternoon. A marine layer will return to the area as a stronger onshore wind develops and it will be much cooler. Winds will be NE at 12-18 mph in the afternoon with PM temps. staying in the mid-50's. Thursday night will turn clear and chilly, with lows temps. In the upper 30's by daybreak Friday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy early with clearing by midday. An onshore wind will continue, and it will be cool. Winds will be east at 5-11 mph in the afternoon with PM temps. near 58-60 degrees inland, and in the mid 50's on the beaches. Friday night will be mainly clear inland and partly cloudy on the coast. It will still be chilly with lows near 40 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
In the long-range: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with PM temps. near 64°. Sunday looks sunny, and very mild as temps. reach the mid 70's with some thin high clouds. We will see high temps. in the low 80's Monday and Tuesday of next week with sunshine. Some showers are possible Tuesday evening.
The average low for today is 47° and the high is 69°.