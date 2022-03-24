Forecast updated on Thursday, March 24 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely in the evening then clearing late. Low 51°. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and not as humid. Breezy PM. High 63-65°. Beaches 65°. Wind: SW 8-17 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing and cooler. Low 43°. Wind: W 2-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy PM with some clouds and sprinkles. High 58°. Beaches 60°. Wind: W 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy and cooler tonight, as a weak cool front passes the area. We will see more showers and perhaps some downpours of rain ahead of the front. Skies will clear slowly Friday as the cool front passes and drier air moves into the area. Look for a gusty southwest wind in the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid as well with temps. in the low/mid 60's. We may see some passing mid and high clouds and winds will gust to 20 mph in the afternoon. It will turn chilly Friday night with a dry NW breeze and temperatures near 43 by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks partly sunny and it may turn cloudy with some sprinkles at times in the afternoon. It will be windy and cool as a dry Pacific air mass moves into the area. Afternoon temps. will reach the upper 50's with wind gusts to over 20 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and colder with lows near 37 degrees by sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range, look for clouds and sunshine Sunday, but it will be windy and cooler. High temps. will be near 51° Sunday afternoon with winds gusting to 24 mph. Monday looks chilly with a freeze likely early then dry with temps. reaching only to the mid 40's PM. Another frost or freeze is likely Tuesday and it will stay chilly as temps. only reach the upper 40's. Clouds will increase with temps. reaching the low 60's Wednesday.
The average high for today is 58 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.