Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 3:38 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers then clearing. Low 48°. Wind: NW 6-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and quite cool. High 59-61°. Winds: NW 14-24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly with a NW breeze. Low 37°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, windy and cool. High 58-59°. Winds: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring scattered showers in the evening with most areas seeing only a light amount of rain (<.15 inches). Skies will clear later behind a rather strong cold front, with lows dipping to 48 degrees by sunrise. A NW wind will pick up at 6-15 mph behind the front and winds may exceed 15 mph over open water later tonight.
Wednesday looks sunny but it will be windy and cool. Look for wind gusts to 25 mph and afternoon temps. will just nudge 60 degrees. The NW winds will keep the marine layer well offshore, and coastal temps. will be about the same as it is well inland. Low temps. Wednesday night into early Thursday will dip into the mid to upper 30's. This is quite cool for late April here on Delmarva.
Thursday looks sunny, and still quite breezy, with below normal temperatures. Look for afternoon high temps. near 58-59, after morning lows near 37 degrees. Winds will gust to 25 mph in open areas Thursday afternoon. Thursday night looks clear and chilly, with lows again falling to the mid to upper 30's.
In the long-range, Friday through Saturday looks cool and dry as a rather chilly air mass for late April will cover the region. Look for high temps. only near 62° Friday, with lows in the upper 30's. Temps. will moderate to near 68° Sunday and into the low 70's by next Monday. Clouds and some showers are possible by Monday, with more showers Tuesday as a more May like weather pattern develops.
The average high for tomorrow is 70 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.