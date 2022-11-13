DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A few showers early, then clearing; mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Winds from the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Clear and cold. Not as breezy. Lows in the low 30s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing late. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent, mainly in the evening and overnight.
Wednesday: Morning showers, then clearing by evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
A potent cold front crossed over Delmarva overnight, bringing some scattered showers overnight, but more notably, much cooler temperatures.
A few showers may linger into the morning with cloudy skies, but skies will clear quickly by lunchtime, and are expected to be mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to rise, though, and in fact our high temperature is likely to end up being just after midnight last night. This all thanks in large part to gusty northwest winds pushing a colder air mass into the Mid-Atlantic. Those winds could gust to 30 mph or more at times, which will put a bit of a biting chill on the cool temperatures, which will only be in the low 50s by afternoon.
Clear skies tonight and lighter winds mean that freezing temperatures will be possible in interior portions of Delmarva on both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Freeze watches go into effect Sunday night for all of Delaware and the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Chilly high pressure remains in charge over the East on Monday before our next weather-maker, which will be a round of showers and thunder late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Temperatures stay unseasonably chilly through next weekend.
In the tropics, there are no areas of expected development over the next five days.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.