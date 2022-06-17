Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WICOMICO AND NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER COUNTIES... At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selbyville, or 9 miles west of Ocean City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Ocean Pines around 630 PM EDT. Cape Isle Of Wight around 635 PM EDT. Ocean City around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bishop, West Ocean City, Ocean City Municipality, Bishopville, Pittsville, Showell, Whaleyville, Melson and Willards. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH