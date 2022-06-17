Forecast updated on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Spotty thunderstorms early south, clearing and less humid late. Low 67°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and very breezy. Cooler, and much less humid. High 77-78° inland with temps. the same near the beaches. Wind: NW 14-25 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cooler. Low humidity and unusually cool by sunrise. Low 54-56°. Wind: NW 5-13 mph.
Juneteenth (Sunday): Sunny and dry with some high clouds. Pleasant with low humidity. High 77-78° inland with temps. the same near the beaches. Wind: NW 14-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We may see some isolated showers this evening over southern Delmarva as a June cold front passes through the area. It will turn less humid by sunrise with lows near 67 degrees.
Saturday looks much cooler, with lower humidity behind the cold front. Look for afternoon temps. around 77 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the NW at 12-22 mph, and the beaches will see the same temps. as inland areas due to the strong west wind holding the sea breeze offshore. It should be mainly sunny across the area all day. Saturday evening will be very pleasant with dry air and cool temperatures under a clear sky.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant as well with some high clouds and a dry NW breeze. Afternoon temps. will be in the upper 70's inland and on the coast. Sunday evening will be unusually cool for later in June. Confidence in the forecast today is very high.
In the long-range, low temps will fall into the mid 50's by Sunday and Monday morning. It will turn a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80's. Warmer and more humid weather will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday with some spotty PM showers and thundershowers about. The intense heat wave to our west is not likely to impact our weather
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.