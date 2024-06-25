Forecast updated on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The heat will return tomorrow with highs near 95°, and it will turn very muggy ahead of a cool front. the heat index will pass 102 in the afternoon, but some strong storms are likely Wednesday night and some spots will see some heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Temperatures will ease off Thursday and Friday, but more heat is coming by Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and becoming humid. Low 73°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hotter. Very muggy with heat index values over 102 PM. Thunderstorms likely after dark. High 94-96°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph. Beaches reach 88° then fall to around 80° PM.
Wednesday Night: Evening thunderstorms likely, with some heavy rainfall possible. Some storms may have strong wind gusts. Clouds and showers linger late. Low 73°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some light showers around. Not as hot. High 86-88°. Wind: N 6-14 mph. Beaches reach 84° then fall to around 77° PM with an onshore sea breeze.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and more humid conditions tonight as a south wind develops. Low temps will be in the mid 70's by daybreak. Winds will be south at 7-12 mph with higher winds near open water.
Wednesday will be hot and muggy, with the afternoon high temps. around 94-95 degrees. The heat index will be near 103 during the afternoon hours and winds will be gusty from the southwest. Thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches Wednesday evening, and some may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Clouds will linger some Thursday and it will not be as hot. Look for some showers around as well and afternoon temps. will reach 86-88 degrees. The winds will be light, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 79 degrees by 2 PM.
In the long-range: Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and temps. in the mid 80's during the afternoon. Saturday looks hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will be near 90 degrees but Sunday looks hotter with very humid air and some strong storms late in the day.
The average low for mid June is 65° and the high is 85°.