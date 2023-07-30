FORECAST DISCUSSION
Sunday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
The heat wave is over!
A cold front swung through Delmarva Saturday evening, bringing with it strong thunderstorms to most of the peninsula at some point.
In the wake of that front, much more comfortable air has settled over our region, with seasonably cool temperatures in the mid 80s, but more significantly, much lower humidity, so Sunday will be great day to get back outside and enjoy the outdoors!
A few shortwave impulses of energy may briefly interrupt outdoor plans on Monday as guidance has gotten a better handle on the track of a few brief showers and thunderstorms that could pop up on Monday.
But otherwise, the rest of the week through Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the low to mid 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.
Warmer and more humid air, along with scattered thunderstorm chances will return late in the week.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands has a high, 70 percent chance of development as it prepares to turn north into the Central Atlantic and at this point does not appear to be a direct threat to any land masses. If it becomes a named storms, its name would be "Emily."
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 6-August 12.