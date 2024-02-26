DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 60°F.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. A few showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the afternoon, with heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder in the evening. Warm and breezy. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: A few lingering showers early, then mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: A few showers possible. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
High pressure is in charge to start the work week, and as it slowly slides off shore, we're expecting much warmer temperatures starting today through the middle of the week.
A weak shortwave will bring some clouds to Delmarva Monday morning, but it won't stick around long. After a partly cloudy start, skies will turn mostly sunny by mid morning. Winds from the southwest will help push temperatures to about 60 degrees Monday afternoon.
A low pressure system will develop over the Upper Midwest and deepen rapidly heading into Tuesday. This system will push a warm front over Delmarva on Tuesday which will have two primary effects: a chance for some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, but more notably even warmer temperatures, which will reach the mid 60s, driven in large part by a gusty south wind that could gust to 30 mph or more at times.
A gusty south breeze will continue to reinforce warm temperatures that could challenge 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, along with a mix of clouds and sun, and a few light showers.
As the aforementioned low pressure system passes to our north, it will swing a cold front across Delmarva, with the timing starting to look a little more certain, likely Wednesday evening. Delmarva should expect some more widespread rain, with some embedded downpours. Convective indices will be low, but I don't want to rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Significant thunderstorm activity is not expected at this time.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will help us wrap up the work week.
Another round of showers could arrive by Saturday as a coastal low tries to develop.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for March 4- March 10.