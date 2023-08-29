Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A muggy night is on the way as a cool front approaches Delmarva. Swells from Hurricane Franklin are causing dangerous rip currents to the beaches and A cool front will bring drier and cooler air by Wednesday night and Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and very muggy. Low 72° Wind: SE 1-5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid and warm. Scattered to numerous morning showers along a cold front, then less humid and clearing by late afternoon. High 83-85°. Wind: SW/NW 6-13 mph. A few showers may be briefly heavy Wednesday morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 64° Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and less humid. High 76-78°. Wind: NE 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will stay muggy. Winds will be light from the south, with an increasing surf along the coast due to Hurricane Franklin well offshore. There may be some showers around by daybreak as a cool front approaches.
Wednesday looks partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning up until midday as a cool front passes through the area. No real heavy rain is expected Wednesday, but a few brief downpours are possible with showers along the front. The air will dry out out behind the front and there will be a touch of autumn in the air by Wednesday evening.
Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with much lower humidity and cooler weather behind a cold front. It will be quite breezy during the day as dew points drop into the 50's. Afternoon temps. will top out around 76-78 degrees with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
In the long range: Friday looks dry and mild with lows near 60 and highs in the mid to upper 70's. It will get a little warmer Saturday with temps. near 81 degrees after a low at sunrise of 58 degrees! It will then turn much warmer again Sunday into Tuesday of next week. Temps. may reach the upper 80's to near 90° by Monday and Tuesday as widespread warmth returns to the Eastern Seaboard. This unseasonably hot weather will likely break records from Virginia northward into Canada.
The average low for late August July is 65°, with a high temp. of 84°.