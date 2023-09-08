Forecast updated on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:It will not be as hot through the weekend as the September heat wave finally breaks down. The muggy air will linger, but we will see showers and a few heavier thunderstorms tonight through Sunday. A cool front will bring drier air by Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing showers and thunderstorms about. Still muggy. Low 71° Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny to mostly cloudy, and not as hot. Still humid with scattered showers around in the day and into the night. High 87-88°. Wind: S 4-10 mph. Beaches near 83° falling to 80° later PM.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers more likely. Still muggy. Low 70° Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, and not as warm. Still humid with showers likely during the day, and into the evening. High 84°. Wind: S 4-10 mph. Beaches near 82° falling to 80° later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, and it will again be warm and humid for September. There will be some scattered sowers in the area at any time during the night. Winds will be light from the south, with lows near 71-72 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 73°.
Saturday will be partly sunny and not as hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 87-88 degrees, with a south wind at 4-9 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 82°. Scattered showers will develop in the area in the afternoon and night and bring the temperatures back down. It will stay humid despite the cooler temperatures.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely at anytime during the day. Look for afternoon temps. near 84 degrees, with a south wind at 4-10 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 80°. A few showers or thundershowers may bring a heavy downpour and the rain may start early in the day.
In the long range: Look for partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with temps. in the mid 80s. There will be showers around Monday with fewer showers Tuesday. A cool front will pass Wednesday into Thursday with showers and perhaps some thundershowers likely Wednesday and Wednesday night. High temps. Will nudge 84 Wednesday and fall to near 80 Thursday. Cooler and drier air will follow the front Wednesday night.
We will likely see large swells on the coast from Hurricane Lee by Monday evening. Coastal swells and rip currents will increase Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average low for early September is 62°, with a high temp. of 82°.