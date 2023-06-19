Forecast updated on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
Happy Juneteenth!
SYNOPSIS: A more June like weather pattern is developing, but low pressure to the SW of us will bring gusty onshore winds this week. We will see some needed rain with showers and some storms most likely Wednesday and Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Spotty evening showers about then fair and mild. Low 64-66° Wind: E 5-11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, pleasantly warm, humid, and breezy. High 80-82° inland and 72° on the beaches. Wind: E 10-19 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 65° Wind: NE 11-18 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, and quite breezy. Humid with scattered showers PM and into the evening. High 72-74° inland and on the beaches. Wind: NE 14-28 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see partly cloudy skies tonight with a light east wind. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 65-66 degrees.
Tuesday will turn breezy and we will see a mix of sun and cloud with spotty showers. The onshore wind flow will increase, and the beaches will stay in the low 70's, while inland temps. approach 80 degrees. Temperatures may reach the low 80's near the Chesapeake Bay.
This onshore wind flow pattern will continue for much of the week. Tuesday night looks breezy and humid with lows near 65 degrees. A passing shower is possible, especially near the coast. Rain chances are only 25%.
Winds will increase Wednesday as the pressure gradient between a high pressure center in New England, and a low pressure to our south tightens. Winds will gust to near 25 mph on the coast, with more clouds and some showers in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 16-24 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range: Thursday will be windy with showers and some heavier thundershowers in the area. Winds will be gusty with a NE wind flow around a low pressure system to our SW. Showers are also rather likely Friday with temps. near 83° PM. Look for lingering PM showers over the weekend, with temps. in the mid 80's and morning lows near 70. It will be a humid, late June style weekend.
The average low for early June is 64°, with a high temp. of 84°.