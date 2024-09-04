Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 3:25am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of showers by the evening and overnight. Highs: 75-83. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
It is crisp and cool as you head out the door as the breeze has settled down overnight. A few of our coldest communities have fallen into the 40s this morning before the sun rises. It will be a lovely day with highs today into the 70s for highs and the wind off the Atlantic could keep our beach towns in the upper 60s today. It will become breezy again, but we are not expecting things to get as windy as they did yesterday. A gust to 20-25+ mph are possible in the early afternoon hours before the sun begins to set later today.
High pressure is in control of our forecast for a few days and keeps the crisp fall-like feel to the air with sunshine and highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Things turn interesting as we get later into the week and toward the start of the weekend. A low pressure is trying to form off the coast of Texas and will eventually make its way through the southeast and get caught up in our next cold front that arrives by Friday into Saturday. This will bring us rain chances by Friday night with our best rain chances arriving by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Showers look to linger through Saturday night and should start to depart by Sunday morning. Sunday will be an improving day where we will have some clouds around to start the day before we see more sunshine in the afternoon. I am expecting windy conditions on Sunday as some cooler air comes pushing into the area.
High pressure arrives from Canada and will lead to comfortable conditions heading into next week.