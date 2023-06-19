Forecast Updated on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 64-71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or two. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 76-83. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers / storms going up. Breezy. Lows: 64-68. Winds: SE-E 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy at times. Highs: 73-78. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy at times. Highs: 70-79. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
The forecast for the holiday is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures compared to yesterday. Highs will reach the 80s with a few of us taking a run at 90 degrees as the wind turns in from our south to southwest during the course of the afternoon. As we work into the evening hours, we will start to see some extra clouds begin to overspread the area.
An area of low pressure will slowly begin to move in our direction over the next several days and will bring us an unsettled weather pattern starting by Tuesday night. I think most of Tuesday will be dry, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. A better chance for scattered showers begins to go up by Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Once the rain chances arrive, they will linger in our forecast the rest of the workweek as the area of low pressure will slowly move to the north and east. Our wettest day looks to be Thursday at the moment when we could see a good soaking rain (something we need at this point). Rain chances will linger into Friday before starting to break apart and move heading into Saturday.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a 50/50 weekend. The chance of some rain showers will linger in the forecast for Saturday at times as the low finally begins to depart during the day. We should dry things out for Saturday night and Sunday with highs on Sunday into the upper 80s with sunshine.
Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday of next week as a cold front arrives once again.