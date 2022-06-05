Sunday night: Mostly clear. L ows in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Becoming more humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers and some thunderstorms likely by afternoon and evening. Some storms could briefly become severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and a chance of thunder, especially in the morning. Some rain could be heavy at times, especially early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Showers likely, with some periods of heavy rain possible. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Lingering showers. Cooler, with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure continues to dominate the weather over the Mid-Atlantic as we head into the new work week. This will mean mostly sunny skies, and pleasant, seasonably warm temperatures. Winds will generally be from the east. High temperatures will reach the low 80s on Monday and mid 80s on Tuesday. Temperatures on the beaches will likely be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Monday.
Tropical Storm "Alex" has formed in the Atlantic. "Alex" will not have any major, significant effects on Delmarva, but swells from the storm are causing a "moderate" threat for rip currents, especially on the Atlantic shore of Maryland and Virginia.
By late Tuesday, humidity will start to return as winds shift to a southerly direction ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will likely bring rain with some thunderstorms, with the timing looking like Wednesday afternoon and then overnight into Thursday morning as the front gets hung up over the Mid-Atlantic. Some thunderstorms could briefly become severe, with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Some periods of heavy rain will be possible, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Localized street flooding could be possible.
Then the cold front will depart on Thursday afternoon as we dry out a little bit on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid 80s.
There is a lot of uncertainly this far out, but another storm system could bring us more showers and thunderstorms at times next weekend; we'll have to keep an eye on this potential.