DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower to the south. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Highs around 80°F. Some downpours and thunder possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers with a few embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Lingering showers and thunder early, then slow clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
*Abnormally high tides may cause minor coastal and tidal river flooding this weekend.*
High pressure will help us start our weekend off mostly sunny, but the high will slide offshore throughout the day, causing winds to gradually shift to a more southerly direction. Cloud cover will start to increase in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with a wind from the northeast shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
As southerly winds increase humidity over Delmarva, this will prime the atmosphere for our next weather maker: a storm system over the Midwest that will combine with an upper low from the South to bring some much needed rainfall to the region.
On Sunday, showers will develop throughout the day. Convective signals are weak, but some gusty downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible as a warm front slides over Delmarva. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down to about 80°F.
Showers and embedded thunder will continue on Monday as Delmarva gets positioned in the "warm sector" which is the area between a departing warm front and approaching cold front. This will be characterized by warm and humid conditions that will continue to fuel showers and thunder through Monday night as the cold front approaches with an increased chance of thunder into early Tuesday morning.
Then, Delmarva will settle into a drier regime later in the week with temperatures at or slightly above normal. One long-range model is suggesting a coastal low might develop mid-week that could bring rain late in the week, but other models are not suggesting this, so we're sticking with a dry late week forecast.
Drought conditions continue to expand across Delmarva, with most of the peninsula under abnormally dry conditions, and severe drought now developing in portions of eastern Sussex County, Delaware. Any rain in the coming week will be welcome, but the downpours do not help the drought situation much.
In the tropics, Hurricane "Earl" continues to spin in the Atlantic. Some direct effects are possible in Newfoundland, but otherwise, high surf is likely along the East Coast.
Elsewhere, a tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of development and is not an immediate threat to the United States at this time.