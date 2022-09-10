Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Up to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be up to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 3.8 1.8 1.5 1 MINOR 10/05 PM 3.6 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 12/06 AM 3.6 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 12/06 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 AM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE 10/02 PM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE 11/03 AM 3.7 1.6 1.1 1 MODERATE 11/03 PM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE 12/04 PM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.5 1.3 1.6 1 MINOR 11/01 AM 3.5 1.3 1.3 1 MINOR 11/02 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 AM 3.6 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE &&