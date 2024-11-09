Forecast Updated on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Grewe.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 33-43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers by the evening hours. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers through the morning hours. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
A chilly start to your morning Delmarva, temps will climb into the lower 60’s as our cold front approaches from the west, we will see Mostly sunny conditions, as winds increase to gusts possibly 25 mph. For this evening mostly cloudy sky with winds out of the north diminishing, leaving us with a chilly night ahead as temperatures fall into the 30’s and 40’s. Clouds increase all day Sunday with our first chance of measurable rain moving into the area tomorrow evening. Once the rain arrives it will continue for most of the evening and linger into your Monday morning commute. Things clear out Monday afternoon and stay dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next big weather maker moving into our area next Thursday into Friday.