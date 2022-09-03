DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s, except cooler near the beaches.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Isolated fog possible around sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Warm, with increasing clouds. A low chance of a stray shower in the evening. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
High pressure over New England continues to slowly slide to the east as we wrap up the work week and look ahead to the Labor Day weekend. This will cause winds to shift to a more easterly direction. As temperatures across much of Delmarva remain unseasonably warm, with afternoon highs near 90°F on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable along the Atlantic Beaches.
After a mostly sunny Saturday, on Sunday, we'll notice increasing clouds ahead of an approaching cold front. There is a very low chance of a few stray showers Sunday evening, but most folks will stay dry, so don't cancel any Sunday evening activities.
The cold front continues to approach on Labor Day, but the exact timing of the frontal passage is uncertain. As of Friday evening, it looks like the best chance of showers and some thunder will hold off until Monday night into Tuesday. So for Labor Day, expect partly cloudy skies with a few showers, especially in the afternoon, although again, it looks like most folks will stay dry. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid 80s.
We'll expect scattered showers and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Some thunder is possible with a few embedded gusty downpours, but it looks like most rain will be of the lighter variety.
The cold front will then likely stall out along the East Coast, keeping shower chances in the forecast through early Wednesday.
Then, partly to mostly sunny skies round out the rest of the week.
The tropical Atlantic has gotten more interesting this week.
Hurricane "Danielle" formed late Friday morning, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. "Danielle" weakened to a tropical storm late Friday night and is expected to stay well out to sea. The storm does not pose any direct threat to land.
Tropical Storm "Earl" was christened late Friday night. The storm is located northeast of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move northwest into marginally favorable conditions for tropical strengthening, although it's expected to remain a tropical storm. The forecast track for "Earl" has it turning out to see later this coming week and will not have any direct effects on land, except for maybe Bermuda. Some high surf is possible on the Atlantic beaches.