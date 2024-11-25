Forecast Updated on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-64. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with showers arriving by morning. Lows: 42-50. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-57. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Thanksgiving. Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Breezy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SE-NW 10-20+ mph.
We start the work week off on the right foot. Granted the foot is a bit chilly as it hits the floor this morning with temperatures in the 30s across inland parts of Delmarva with some of our coldest communities below freezing early. The afternoon will have lots of sunshine and temperatures rebound nicely above average for this time of year with highs in the 50s and 60s. As the sun sets…things will start to shift a bit. We will see the clouds increase overnight ahead of our chances for some rain showers into Tuesday morning.
This cold front will provide us the chance of some scattered showers in the first part of Tuesday before departing into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the area picks up on about 0.10” of rain before it tapers off and there could be a few communities that pick up on a little bit more than this. Overall, a very light rain will be seen before things improve for Wednesday. The busiest travel day of the year will be dry in most directions that you could be traveling in the closer ranger (inside of 4 hours distance). It will be a comfortable Wednesday with highs in the 50s. If your plans take you to the sky…delays in Nashville and Denver are possible on Wednesday thanks to a couple different systems. We will be paying attention to the rain showers developing in Nashville and the Ohio River Valley for Thanksgiving.
Our Turkey day looks to be wet on Delmarva as an area of low pressure will develop in the Ohio River Valley and arrive in the morning hours. Some of this rain during the afternoon hours of Thursday could be on the heavy side before things taper off into Thursday night and early on Friday. It will also turn breezy to windy Thursday into Friday as a bitter blast of very cold air arrives for the weekend. Temperatures into Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s for most of us with wind chill values on Saturday in the 20s. The weather will improve for Saturday before a weak front brings some extra clouds into the forecast for Sunday.