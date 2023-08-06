DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beaches.
Sunday night: Some showers late. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a thunderstorm late. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Again, thanks to clear skies, light winds, and some humidity, we're waking up to some patchy fog on parts of Delmarva. Some of that fog could be locally dense before it burns off by mid-morning.
Otherwise, we have a nice summer Sunday ahead. High pressure is in charge, and we'll start the day with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the south-southeast.
As the high begins to slide offshore later in the afternoon, a weak warm front will rise up along the Eastern Seaboard, which will cause increasing clouds in the afternoon, and a few showers later tonight.
A strengthening low pressure system will dive down from the Upper Midwest into the eastern Great Lakes on Monday. While most of Monday will be dry with partly cloudy skies, it will become quite a bit more humid. With highs near 90°F, this will be fuel for thunderstorms that will be triggered along and ahead of a cold front that will cross Delmarva late Monday night.
With this cold front will come a threat for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Delmarva under a Level 1/5 threat for severe storms, with a higher Level 2/5 threat on the Midshore and in Kent County, Delaware. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with these storms, along with a threat for hail. Dynamics will be good enough for rotations to develop, especially in any discrete thunderstorm cells that develop ahead of the cold front. However, it looks like cloud bases will be rather high, so the chance of any of that rotation reaching the ground a forming a tornado is pretty low. But again, the threat is not zero. We'll need to keep our eyes on the radar Monday afternoon and evening.
Then we're mostly sunny and warm mid-week, with some gusty breezes likely on Tuesday.
The pattern will likely turn unsettled later in the week.
In the tropics, there are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 13-August 19.