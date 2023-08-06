Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.