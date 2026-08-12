DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the northwest 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Highs around 90°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain60 percent.
Saturday: A stray shower around sunrise, then mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
We're looking at a quiet period of weather, which will be punctuated at times by some showers and thunderstorms, but we're not expecting much in the way of strong to severe thunderstorms, though.
A nearby frontal boundary is going to keep some clouds around our area. Yet again, clusters of strong thunderstorms are diving out of the Midwest, but are expected to track to our west, with little to no effects on Delmarva.
The boundary is nearby on Thursday, but we're not expecting much in the way of rain. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, with a bit of a west-northwesterly breeze. High-resolution guidance wants to pop up a few showers in the morning, but at this point most folks are going to stay dry, so I'm not even introducing a chance of rain in the forecast.
The boundary will cross Delmarva as a cold front on Friday, which will be our best chance for rain through the end of the week. Timing of the rain and thunder will primarily be in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is unlikely. The only threat will be from heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding.
High pressure will build in for the weekend, with Saturday looking like an amazing day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s that will feel even better because of lower humidity.
Sunday continues pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. A passing disturbance will bring rain and thunder chances back to Delmarva late Sunday into Monday. Outdoor plans on Sunday should be fine as it looks like rain chances will hold off until after sunset.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Aug 19 - Aug 25.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Cristobal" has formed a few hundred miles west of the Azores. The storm is heading east and expected to dissipate in a day or two. It is not a threat to the United States.
In the deep tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave about 1000 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of development in the next two days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch it to see if it will affect the United States in any way.
Another tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will need to watch it to see if it will affect the United States in any way.
The next two names on the Atlantic Hurricane Name list are Dolly and Edouard.