Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Not as crisp as it has been the last couple of mornings, but still very comfortable as you step outside this morning. It will be a lovely day with highs today into the 70s for highs and a few of us to near 80 degrees. The wind off the Atlantic could keep our beach towns in the upper 60s and low 70s today. It will become breezy again with gusts to 20-25+ mph possible in the early afternoon hours before the sun begins to set later today.
Friday will see an increase in clouds as an area of low pressure passes by to our south and east and will help temperatures into the 70s and 80s. The other thing it will do will push our humidity up even more as it adds a tropical influence to the east wind in the afternoon hours.
Things turn interesting toward the start of the weekend. A low pressure is trying to form off the coast of Texas and will eventually make its way through the southeast and get caught up in our next cold front that arrives by Friday into Saturday. This will bring us shower chances arriving by Saturday and continuing into Saturday evening. Showers look to linger through Saturday night and should start to depart by Sunday morning. Sunday will be an improving day where we will have some clouds around to start the day before we see more sunshine in the afternoon. I am expecting windy conditions on Sunday as some cooler air comes pushing into the area.
High pressure arrives from Canada and will lead to comfortable conditions heading into next week.