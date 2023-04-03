Forecast Updated on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 63-69. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 50-55. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a possible stray shower early in the day. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-61. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 75-80. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
We start the workweek off with sunshine and warmer temperatures as the wind continues to turn back more out of the south and southwest by the afternoon hours. Highs should reach the 60s for most of us with a few locations getting close to 70 degrees. This is just the start of a big warm up on the way throughout the workweek. A warm front pushes across Delmarva overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning with some extra clouds and the chance of a few stray showers. The majority of us should stay dry with the front clearing us by Tuesday afternoon.
Once the front clears, temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s for Tuesday and high temperatures will approach and get over the 80 degree mark on Wednesday as this very warm air settles across Delmarva. We will pay for it by Thursday as a strong cold front arrives with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of these storms packing a punch late Thursday afternoon during the warmest part of the day. Something to pay attention to the next few days as we fine tune that forecast.
At the moment, things clear out on Friday and leave behind a good looking weekend for the Easter holiday with some sunshine and cooler temperatures as the wind turns in off the Atlantic. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the 50s and 60s..which is where we should be for Easter Sunday weekend.