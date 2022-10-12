DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Highs near 70°F. Winds S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday night: Clouds, with a few showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. A rumble of thunder is possible. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 49°F.
A stretch of pleasant weather continues on this Wednesday before changes on Thursday.
Wednesday will start off sunny with a few isolated patches of low-lying fog, then clouds gradually increase in the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure slides out to sea and a cold front approaches from the west.
As the cold front gets closer, clouds increase overnight with a few showers developing after midnight.
On Thursday, the front will pass over Delmarva, bringing with it scattered showers, and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong, but instability will be weak, so the greatest threat from any storms will be gusty downpours. The winds will also kick up ahead of the front, with gusts from the south at 25 mph or more possible throughout the day.
The cold front exits the Mid-Atlantic region by Friday morning, and we return to sunny conditions as high pressure builds into the area. High temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 60s, and the low 70s on Saturday.]
Sunday continues pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid low to mid 70s before another cold front approaches for Monday.
This front will bring a chance of scattered showers throughout the day on Monday, and after it departs, expect mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday, when high temperatures will only reach the low 60s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Karl" has formed in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. "Karl" is currently forecast to meander in the southern Gulf before making a landfall on the Mexican coast near Veracruz, where gusty winds and heavy rain will be likely.
There are no other areas of interest in the Tropical Atlantic.