DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s. High rip current threat at the beaches.
Wednesday night: A chance of some showers or thunder in the evening, then mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: A few showers or rumbles of thunder. Highs inthe mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Pleasant weather continues Wednesday!
As high pressure remains in charge over the Mid-Atlantic, we'll expect mostly sunny skies across Delmarva on Wednesday, with comfortable afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. A gusty northwest breeze over the Atlantic Ocean has the rip current threat "high" on all of the Delaware and Maryland beaches. There are also Small Craft Advisories on the Atlantic, and on much of the Chesapeake Bay.
Wednesday evening, expect a few more clouds to roll through, and some of our high-resolution guidance is suggesting a weak shortwave over Pennsylvania may slide into the Mid-Atlantic and trigger some showers or thunder across Delmarva. However, this shortwave will be weakening as it approaches, so much of Delmarva might not see any rain.
Otherwise, the rest of Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the lower 60s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible around sunrise Thursday, especially where any rain does fall on Wednesday evening.
The high pressure will pull off to the east Thursday, and we'll continue to see mostly sunny skies, but we'll also notice an increase in the humidity as temperatures climb to seasonable mid 80s.
A coastal low will develop late in the week, and will possibly trigger some showers or brief thunderstorms this weekend, but at this point the weekend is not looking like a washout. The chance of rain each day is only about 30 percent, and temperatures will remain seasonable in the mid 80s.
Our weather pattern will turn more unsettled as we get into the next work week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday.
In the tropics, a tropical wave off the east coast of Nicaragua has a low chance of developing as it moves across Central America and into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.