DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Winds from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 possible Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear with isolated patchy fog. Lows in the low 50s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Scattered showers likely, with some embedded thunder. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 48°F.
We have a pleasant weekend in store for Delmarva before some much cooler air arrives by the middle of next week.
High pressure remains in control on Saturday, meaning sunny skies and warm temperatures rising into the mid 70s. A pressure gradient between the high pressure, and a deepening low over the Great Lakes will cause a southerly breeze that could get a little gusty in the afternoon.
Skies remain mainly clear Saturday night, and the winds will calm down a bit (as they often do at night). This will allow yet again a few isolated areas of patchy ground fog by daybreak Sunday. Lows will fall to the low 50s.
On Sunday a weak cold front will transit the region. The day will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day, although no rain is expected. High temperatures will remain on the warm side for this time of year, in the mid 70s.
Then a more potent cold front arrives on Monday. This front will come with a one-two punch of rain, then much colder air. Scattered showers will be likely on Monday, with the potential for a few embedded rumbles of thunder with some downpours. Temperatures on Monday will begin a quick fall through the afternoon and evening.
After the cold front departs Monday night, chilly high pressure arrives by Tuesday. Although we're expecting full sunshine, afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s, which will be the same story on Wednesday.
It's possible we'll see our coldest overnight low temperatures so far, so frost and freeze will be something to consider; this is normally when Delmarva can expect to see that first potentially killing frost, so it might be a good time to take measures to protect sensitive plants.
Skies stay mainly sunny and dry for the rest of the upcoming week, with temperatures remaining cool, but gradually warming into the mid 60s by Friday.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression "Karl" continues to meander in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, and Campeche in southern Mexico. Strengthening is not expected, and all watches and warnings have been cancelled. However, some gusty rain will be possible along the coast in these states.
Elsewhere in the Tropical Atlantic, a weak tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of development. The environment is quite sheared in this area; not much is expected from this wave.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.