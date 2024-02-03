DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday night: Clear and seasonably cold. Calm winds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
After what was a rather gray and damp Friday, we're being rewarded with some very nice weather for the weekend!
High pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic region, making for pleasant conditions. As the low pressure system that brought clouds and a few showers on Friday slowly pulls away, it's likely that some clouds will mix in with the sun today over Delmarva. The combination of a few clouds, and a northerly breeze will keep temperatures on the seasonable side - in the mid 40s.
High pressure becomes more anchored overhead on Sunday. This will mean sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures that will rise to about 50 degrees. Winds will be light, but any wind will be from the north.
Confidence continues to grow that a storm system that will develop over the Deep South will pass harmlessly to our south for the start of the upcoming work week. All we'll notice on Delmarva will be some increased clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Winds will become a little gusty on Tuesday from the northeast, which will set us up for a seasonably cool day.
High pressure returns for Wednesday with lots of sunshine and increasingly mild temperatures mid-week through Friday. Friday's afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Longer range guidance is suggesting our next chance for rain will be next weekend as a cold front swings over Delmarva. Timing of this cold front is very uncertain this many days in advance, so watch this space for updates on how this front could affect next weekend's plans.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 10 - February 16.