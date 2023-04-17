Forecast Updated on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A stray shower to start the day, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.. Breezy. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 42-50. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early in the night. Lows: 38-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The chances for rain showers overnight have never really materialized as most of the moisture with this system stayed to our north over the weekend. As the front clears us here in the next couple of hours, we may still spark up a stray sprinkle or shower. Most of us will remain dry (not good news for us allergy sufferers). The breeze will also start to pick up as cooler air begins to descend out of Canada and the Great Lakes and will bring temperatures down to start the week. With a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, I only expect temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
It will be a rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday as the upper-level low sits just to our north and will provide us with the flow of cooler air continuing out of Canada with temperatures in the 60s with some into the low 70s. As the high pushes out to sea toward the end of the week, this is when temperatures start to immediately soar. Highs climb up well into the 80s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with the lack of rain we have seen the last several days.
A pretty good cold front looks to arrive by Saturday evening with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. I am going to play the optimistic card and buy the European model as it dries us out early on Sunday morning and allows for a really nice end to the weekend with some sunshine and cooler temperatures as a new ridge of high pressure works to take control of the forecast heading into next week.