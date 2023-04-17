Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&