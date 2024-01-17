Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 16, 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Arctic air covers the region tonight, and it will stay quite cold. More Arctic air will arrive Friday, and the weekend will be cold. We will see some accumulations of snow over the northern half of Delmarva Friday but an inch or two at most is expected in most areas. Much warmer air will arrive next week as a warmer weather pattern develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 20°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. Increasing high cirrus cloud PM. High 40-42. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, and cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: SW 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mainly cloudy and cold. Snow showers developing and mixing with rain in some areas south. Some accumulations are possible. High 38. Wind: NE/NW 6-12 mph. Windy and colder with snow ending after dark.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks clear with low temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees by sunrise, as an Arctic air mass remains over the region.
Thursday will be a little milder in the afternoon ahead of another Arctic cold front. Look for south winds at around-13 mph in the afternoon as temps. reach the low 40's. It will be colder north of an Easton to Dover line with afternoon temps. near 38 degrees. Much colder air will begin to arrive by daybreak Friday.
Clouds increase quickly Friday and snow showers are likely by late afternoon and into the evening. Temps. may be just above freezing so roads may not be that bad, but it will get colder and accumulations of snow are very possible in the afternoon. The areas where some snow covered roads are possible will be mainly north of a line from Salisbury to Bethany Beach.
Temps. will reach the upper 30's Friday, but drop to below freezing around dark. Another blast o Arctic air with strong winds will arrive around 3 PM Friday, with lows near 19 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the long range: The weekend will be sharply colder again with temps. only in the upper 20's Saturday and low 30's Sunday. Milder air arrives Monday with highs near 43°. We will warm into the 50's Wednesday and upper 50's by Thursday!
The average low for mid-January is 29°,with a high temp. of 44°.