Forecast updated on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 22°. Winds: Light.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and not as cold. High 40-42°. Winds: W/NW 5-11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 24-26°. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. High 49°. Winds: SW 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Arctic air covers the entire region tonight, and temperatures will fall to 22 degrees by sunrise. Winds will diminish and skies will become mostly cloudy as a weak upper level trough passes through the area.
Tuesday looks mainly sunny, and it will not be as cold with a NW wind and temps. reaching the low 40's in the afternoon hours. Look for another freeze Tuesday night as lows dip into the mid 20's.
High pressure will move east of the area on Wednesday and a SW wind will return at 11-17 mph by afternoon. The SW wind flow will bring back milder air and high temperatures should be near 49 degrees by 2 PM. It should be sunny all day Wednesday.
In the longer range: Milder pacific air will flood almost all of North America by the end of 2022 as the storm track pattern makes a dramatic change. Temps. will be near 53° by Thursday and we will see upper 50's by Friday! New Year's weekend looks very mild, and cloudy, with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees!
New Year's eve looks breezy and mild with temperatures in the low 60's and it may be near 50 at Midnight. New Year's Day looks cloudy and temps. Will reach the low 60's. Showers are possible on Saturday and New Year's Eve with some lingering showers around for New Year's Day.
The average low for late December is 30°, with a high temp. of 48°.