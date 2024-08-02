Forecast updated on Friday, 2 August 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will not be as hot tomorrow and Sunday and we should see some clouds and some thunderstorms around as a weak cool front approaches the area. Look for high temps. near 91 degrees Saturday and we will be in the upper 80's Sunday. A tropical wave may develop into a depression later tonight and reach the Gulf by early next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered thundershowers in the evening. Warm and muggy. Low 73-76°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and not as hot. PM Storms about and some may have heavy rain. High 89-92°. Wind: S 9-18 mph. Beaches reach 83° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 75°.
Saturday Night: Scattered thundershowers in the evening. Warm and muggy. Low 73°. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, and not as hot. PM showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. High 87-88°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 85° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 77°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies and warm temperatures tonight across the region. Expect low temps. in the low-mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 12 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay. It will be quite muggy.
Saturday will not be quite as hot as the upper level high over the region weakens and shifts west. This means increasing winds and a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see a south winds at 9-18 mph. The temperatures will reach near 91° inland but fall to the mid-70's on the beaches by late afternoon. A few thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds in the afternoon and early nighttime hours.
Sunday will not be quite as hot as the upper level high over the region weakens and shifts west. A weak cool front will also approach the area and increase our risk of rain as some scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see SW winds at 8-16 mph. The temperatures will reach the upper 80's inland with a sea breeze cooling the coast back to the upper 70's later PM.
In the long-range: Monday through Thursday looks warm, with muggy air and afternoon temps. around 87-89 degrees. We will see some late day storms around, but most will stay dry. A tropical system may develop and pass near the area by the middle of next week but this is still very uncertain today.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.