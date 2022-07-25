Forecast updated on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening storms likely then partly cloudy, and very humid. Low 74-76°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, and not as hot. Remaining very humid. Passing showers or a thunderstorm are likely. High: 85-86°. Wind: SW.W 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Evening showers about then partly cloudy and humid. Low 72°. Wind: SW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, and very warm. Still muggy, with widely scattered late day showers about. High: 89-90°. Beaches may be hot as well with no sea breeze. Wind: SW/W 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 75 degrees. We will see some strong evening storms move across the area, but these will be mostly gone by 9 PM.
Tuesday will not be as hot as a weak front stalls over the area. Look for clouds and sun with showers and a few thunderstorms at times. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid 80's. Winds will be light from the west to southwest and will stay very humid.
Wednesday looks to be hotter with temps. just under 90 and some widely scattered later day storms. Winds will be SW at 7-15 mph. The SW wind will hold the seabreeze near the coast and the beaches will be rather hot as well. We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine with high humidity outside of any storms.
In the long range, a weak frontal trough will stall over the area, and this coming week will not be as hot as last week. We will see some thunderstorms in the area from Thursday through Sunday. Look for afternoon temps. around 90 for Thursday and Friday, then falling back to the mid to upper 80's from Saturday through Sunday.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.