Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers about then partly cloudy, and muggy. Low 73°. Wind: Light/variable.
Thursday: Partly sunny, and not as hot. Scattered afternoon/evening thundershowers about. High: 85°. Beaches near 80 falling to 75°. Wind: N 3-11 mph. Rain chance 45%.
Thursday Night: Evening showers about then partly cloudy, and muggy. Low 71°. Wind: NE 2-8 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening thundershowers about. High: 85°. Beaches near 78 falling to 74°. Wind: E 0-5 mph. Rain chance 55%.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with lows near 73 degrees. Many spots will see some rain and winds will be light. Thursday will not be quite as hot, with a stalling cool front in the area and more clouds. We will see numerous showers in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 85 degrees. The beaches will not be as hot with a sea breeze holding temps. to the mid and upper 70's by afternoon. It may reach the low 80's on the beaches around 11 am before the sea breeze arrives.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid, with a stalling cool front in the area and more clouds. We will see showers in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 85 degrees with a NE wind around 5 mph. The beaches will not be as hot with a sea breeze holding temps. to the mid 70's by afternoon.
In the long range, the weekend will start with clouds and some thundershowers Saturday as a cool front passes through Delmarva. Skies will clear Saturday night and Sunday looks partly cloudy with lower humidity, and it will be cooler. Monday looks dry and pleasant with afternoon temps. around 83°. Tuesday will be warmer and by Wednesday it will be hot and muggy with temps. over 90 in the afternoon.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.