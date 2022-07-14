Forecast updated on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers after 11 PM. Low 71°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 84-85°. Beaches near 74° with a decent sea breeze pm. Wind: NE 3-10 mph. Rain chance less than 20% at any one spot.
Friday Night: Warm and slightly less humid with fair skies. Low 68°. Wind: NE 2-9 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 84-85°. Beaches near 75° with a decent sea breeze pm. Wind: SE 1-7 mph. Rain chance 25% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak cool front is stalled over Southern Delmarva this evening and we will see some only a few isolated thunderstorms about. The rain chances will be around 25% with most showers gone by 10 PM.
Friday looks a little cooler behind the front as an onshore NE wind flow develops. Inland temps. will be near 83-85°, but the coast will see afternoon temps. in the mid 70' with a decent sea breeze. A spotty shower may develop Friday, but it will mainly be dry, especially near the east coast beaches.
Saturday will also be pleasantly warm with slightly lower huimdity as an onshore wind continues. Look for temps. near 85 inland with 74-75° on the beaches. Winds will be East to SE at 2-10 mph. Rain chances are quite low.
In the long range, Sunday will be a little warmer with a few PM storms about. Afternoon temps. will reach 88 inland and be near 77-80 right on the coast. Hotter weather will return for Monday and Tuesday with temps. around 88-90 degrees and high humidity. There will be pop up storms about each afternoon, with light winds and a coastal sea breeze. Even hotter weather with temps. near 92-93 is likely by Wednesday and Thursday. There will be some spotty late day storms about and they may be strong.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.