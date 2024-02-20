Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-50. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: N-W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 50-57. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Periods of rain, on and off, throughout the day. Highs: 50-57. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure has settled in across Delmarva and will act as a block over the next few days to keep us on the dry side. Today will be just as nice as yesterday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees inland, but we will start to see a few extra clouds dot the sky as a storm will form off the coast and stay off the coast. The storm is also close enough that our main wind today will be off the Atlantic, so if you live closer to the beach…the cooler it will be later this afternoon. It will be close enough to throw some extra moisture and clouds in our direction for Tuesday night into Wednesday and keep things on the cooler side for Wednesday afternoon as well.
We should stay dry until we get to Thursday night when a cold front will approach us from the west and provide us a chance for some rain for much of the day on Friday. At the moment, we are looking at a quarter to half an inch of rain falling by the time the storm wraps up late in the day on Friday and will clear things out heading into Friday night and early on Saturday.
High pressure comes into control of the forecast for the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures seasonable for the time of year…in the 40s. The high slides off the coast by Monday and solidifies being in control of the weather for a few days. This will allow for a big surge of warmer air onto Delmarva for early next week with temperatures into the 50s and 60s for highs by the middle of next week. It will also come with a chance for a few showers, maybe even a few thunderstorms for Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front approaching from the west.