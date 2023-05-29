Forecast Updated on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible. Windy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: E-NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The farther south you live, the more likely you are to see the rain. Windy. Highs: 64-72. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Lingering showers and storms early, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 54-62. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering showers / storms possible. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 67-77. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Mother nature let us have one on Sunday before the rain really arrived across Delmarva through the afternoon and evening hours last night. Some across northern Delmarva have not seen much of anything from this system and may not see much at all as this low looks to meander to our south and west down in the Carolinas. There will be times over the next couple of days where when the rain moves into your neighborhood, it will be coming down heavy at times and could produce a few thunderstorms. As the low slowly moves by to our south and falls apart on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will still see some showers and storms develop across Delmarva until the low is pushed off the coast and finally dissipated by Wednesday night. We could pick up on a lot of rain in places where we see the rain fall at a good clip over a period of time, so be prepared for ponding on roadways and in your yards. Temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s over the next few days while we deal with this low.
High pressure will slowly take control of the forecast as we work our way into late week and the weekend. It will be a warmer end to the week where we could see temperatures into the 80s on Thursday and Friday with a few of us flirting with 90 degrees for the first time on Friday. A backdoor cold front arrives on Friday evening and will cool us off heading into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine both days.