Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms, especially later in the day. Highs: 82-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms overnight. Lows: 75-81. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers early in the day before we slowly clear things out into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The remnants of Beryl is passing by to our north and east and will allow for a pull of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to get caught in the ridge of high pressure that currently sits off the coast. Along with this moisture feed, we will have an area of low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere stuck in the ridge will also be thrown toward the coast. With our region in the area coined “The Ring of Fire,” the instability inherently here due to our position in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere along with the extra moisture will provide our best chance for rain and thunderstorms.
We have already dealt with a line of showers and storms as this boundary tries to move across Delmarva early this morning. As we work into the day, the boundary should clear the majority of Delmarva but there are indications that this will stall across parts of the beach towns and far southern Delmarva that will keep the chance of a few showers / storms in the forecast throughout the day the farther south you go. As we work into this evening and tonight, the boundary is going to be pushed back up into us as the low approaches from the east moving back to the west. This will set up a feed of heavier rain bands that will go from Thursday Night into Friday. This could be a good soaking rain…something we desperately need around the region. At the moment, we are looking at 1-3+” of rain possible by the time it tapers off early on Saturday. It won’t rain the entire time and there could be places that get a whole lot more rain than other parts of Delmarva. We should be thankful that we are getting some rain from this system for a couple of days.
Once the showers break apart, things will settle for the rest of the weekend. This will also lead to very hot weather again by Sunday with highs back into the mid 90s and will continue into early next week before a weak boundary brings around a round of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday and especially on Thursday of next week.