Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE 10-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Breezy. Lows: 60-73. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Friday: A few lingering showers in the morning are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 74-80. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The center of the low pressure remains over parts of North Carolina this morning and there is still a very strong pull coming from this storm into the Gulf Stream. This is why we have this steady stream of moisture that continues to bring rain showers across Delmarva early this morning as I write this. The thought is that as we work throughout the day today the storm will fall apart to our west. As this happens, the moisture will linger in the area and provide chances for some rain showers on Wednesday during the course of today as we await a new area of low pressure to develop off the coast and take control. Temperatures today will be stuck in the low to mid 70s today with the wind still in off the Atlantic with some gusts over 25+ mph possible this afternoon.
As this new low develops, it will bring on some extra moisture and keep shower chances across the area on Thursday and could even keep a few showers through Friday morning. This low doesn’t look to develop into a strong low, so I expect the wind to settle down a bit over the next couple of days and not be as strong as they have been in the region. On average, most of us will pick up on about half an inch to an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible with those embedded thunderstorms we could see from time to time through Friday.
We dry out slowly heading into the weekend, but with the wind in off the Atlantic…things will remain cooler with highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine possible on Sunday. It looks like we should be dry early next week with a warm up coming by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A cold front will bring some chances for showers and storms in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and evening.