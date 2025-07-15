...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, including the following
areas, Dorchester and Wicomico and Virginia, including the
following areas, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City,
Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col.
Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern
King William, Eastern King and Queen, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna,
Goochland, Greensville, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New
Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince
George (including Hopewell and Petersburg), Richmond, Sussex,
Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western
Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William,
Western King and Queen, Western Louisa and Westmoreland.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with localized higher amounts has
fallen across portions of the watch area over the past 24
hours. Additional showers and storms are possible this
afternoon and evening, which could produce an additional 2-3"
of rain and result in further instances of flash-flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&