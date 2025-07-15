Atlantic Ocean:

Tuesday: SW 5-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet. 

Wednesday: SW 10-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet. 

Chesapeake Bay:   

Tuesday: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 1 foot.

Wednesday: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 1 foot. 

Delaware Bay:                

Tuesday: SW 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 feet.

Wednesday: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 feet.

