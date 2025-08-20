Atlantic Ocean:

Wednesday: TS Watch. SE 10-20 knots. Seas: 6-10 feet.

Thursday: TS Watch. NE 25-45 knots. Seas: 13-20 feet. 

Chesapeake Bay:   

Wednesday: SE 5-10 knots. Waves: 1-2 feet.

Thursday: Small Craft Advisory Likely. NE 15-25 knots. Waves: 2-4 feet.

Delaware Bay:                

Wednesday: Small Craft Advisory. SE 10-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet. 

Thursday: Small Craft Advisory Likely. NE 15-30 knots. Seas: 3-6 feet.

