MARINE FORECAST
by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
Mostly cloudy with stray, light showers Tuesday morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Winds generally from the west at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts possible. Winds will shift to the south Wednesday at 10-15 kts.
Atlantic Ocean:
Tuesday: SW 10-15 knots, gusts to 20. Seas: 3-4 ft.
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 ft.
Chesapeake Bay:
Tuesday: SW 5-10 knots. Seas 1 ft.
Wednesday: S 5-10 knots. Seas 1-2 ft.
Delaware Bay:
Tuesday: SW 10-15 knots, gusts to 20. Seas: 2 ft.
Wednesday: S 10-15 knots. Seas: 2 ft.