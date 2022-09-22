Atlantic Ocean:
Thursday: Small Craft Advisory until 5pm. Gale Warning from 5pm. SW 15-30 knots. Seas: 4-6 feet.
Friday: Gale Warning until 7am. Small Craft Advisory. NW 20-30+ knots. Seas: 7-11 feet.
Chesapeake Bay:
Thursday: Small Craft Advisory through 6pm. Gale Watch for the evening. W-NW 10-20 knots. Waves: 1-3 feet.
Friday: Gale Watch for the morning. Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-30 knots. Waves: 2-5 feet.
Delaware Bay:
Thursday: Small Craft Advisory until 6pm. Gale Watch for the evening. SW-NW 10-25 knots. Seas: 1-3 feet.
Friday: Gale Watch for the morning. Small Craft Advisory. NW 15-25 knots. Seas: 2-4 feet.