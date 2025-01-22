DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. A light breeze from the north. Lows in the single digits to low teens.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as cold. West wind 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
***Cold Weather Advisory***
It has been another unseasonably and unreasonably cold day on Delmarva despite sunshine, and we have one last dangerously cold night ahead.
High pressure has briefly built in after last night's light snow over parts of Delmarva, bringing lots of sunshine, but a northerly breeze that when combined with the light snow cover has kept our temperatures down in the 20s.
A weak coastal low will pass to our south, bringing Delmarva just a few clouds overnight into Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the single digits in many locations, but without much wind, wind chills won't be much of a factor. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect again, though, for much of Delmarva.
Dry weather continues for the rest of the week as temperatures stay on the unseasonably cold side, but it won't be quite as dangerously cold.
For Thursday through Saturday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s, with overnight lows in the teens. Black ice could continue to be a problem during the overnights into the morning as we still have some snow left over from the January 6 snow storm, and snowmelt could freeze on untreated secondary roads.
Winds shift to a more southerly direction by this coming Sunday, bringing a return of more seasonable and reasonable temperatures, in the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
It was looking like a coastal low could bring some wintry weather on Monday, but the latest guidance has that storm again passing far enough to our south that we won't see much from it.
Watch this space for updates, though, as guidance has been going back and forth about some wintry weather on Monday.