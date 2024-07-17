Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs: 88-97. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms possible early before clearing out by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-W 5-25+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers are possible early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny and lower humidity levels. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
One more hot day is ahead of us with temperatures today soaring up into the 90s with some of us coming close to 100 again. When you factor in the humidity, we will have heat index values between 105-115 over the course of today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are up for most of Delmarva through this afternoon. We finally get some big relief in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms later today and into tonight as a pretty good cold front will move across Delmarva. These thunderstorms will pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning over the course of the evening hours. The cold front should clear us by Thursday morning, but if the front takes its time moving through…we could have a few lingering showers early in the morning before conditions begin to improve.
A refreshing air mass will arrive just in time for the start of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures by Thursday and Friday into the 80s for highs with low humidity levels. The weekend forecast will see a shift back toward more humid air with temperatures jumping into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers or storms has shifted back and forth from Saturday into Sunday and back toward Saturday, but we could see a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday and linger into Monday.
We enter next week with an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures in the 80s and the 90s with a chance of a few showers and storms possible each day over the course of the week. It is not going to be a total washout and most of us will be dry over the course of next week, but we can’t rule out that storm chance for most of next week.