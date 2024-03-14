Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by the afternoon hours. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: On and off showers continue through much of the night with a slow clearing toward dawn. Breezy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Turning partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
One more dry day for us today across Delmarva on what could end up being the warmest day of the year so far. With sunshine, temperatures should soar into the 70s with a few of our communities or car thermometers taking a run for 80 degrees. It will be cooler at the beach towns again as the sea breeze will knock temperatures out of the 60s at lunch time into the 50s by the later stages of the afternoon. Things will start to shift a bit as we head into tonight as the clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next chance for rain that arrives for Friday.
Expect to wake up to a gray sky on Friday with our chances for scattered showers starting to go up by the afternoon and evening hours. At the moment, it doesn’t look like it will amount to much…but even a tiny bit of moisture will be too much rain with how wet it has been. Most of Delmarva picks up on about 0.25” of rain before it tapers off overnight Friday heading into Saturday morning. It will still be warm as the showers arrive with temperatures again into the 70s, but the extra clouds will keep us from taking another run toward the 80 degree mark.
Once the rain stops tomorrow night, things will dry out heading into Saturday with highs into the 60s and a bit of breeze will be up for much of the day. Expect some extra clouds around on Sunday as another blast of colder air will move across Delmarva and will lead to extra clouds across the area. The jury is still out on a chance of a few showers late Sunday evening, but as of right now…keeping things dry.
Another ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for next week, but it will be back to March weather with temperatures in the 50s and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s through the middle of the workweek.