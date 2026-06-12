Tonight: Showers and storms possible early. It will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 67-74. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid but still hot. Highs: 80-93. Winds: N-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of late day showers / storms. Highs: 82-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-84. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
We do run the risk of scattered showers and storms later this evening, but today’s threat for storms is going to fire along a “cold” front. This trigger will help to really aggravate the atmosphere and keep these showers and storms going into the evening hours even as we lose the daytime heating. The atmosphere will be primed for these storms and they could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The good news is that the front will clear us overnight Friday into early on Saturday and will lead us to a pretty good weekend overall.
The weekend forecast looks good to start with sunshine, but still hot with highs in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Remember, the 90s offer is usually not valid at the beach at this point in the year. The change that we made yesterday by adding a chance for showers and storms looks to be locking in for Sunday evening and Sunday night (we are looking good for the air show). We will need to pay attention because some of these storms could mean business Sunday evening, but will clear Delmarva by the time we get to early on Monday morning.
The forecast has also shifted into next week…the solid rain chance has decided that the ocean hasn’t received too much rain lately and so the rain chance has washed away to start the week. Another front arrives by Wednesday and Thursday with some chances for showers and storms.