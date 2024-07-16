Forecast updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clear skies with very hot weather will linger into tomorrow. A Heat Advisory is posted for the entire region and an Air Quality Alert is also posted. An Excessive Heat Warning covers all of Delaware. A cool front will move into this hot and steamy air mass late Wednesday night and bring strong thunderstorms to the area. It will not be as hot Thursday and Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and warm. Low 77-79°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot and steamy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening and overnight. High 95-97°. Wind: S 9-16 mph. Beaches reach 92° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 82°
Wednesday Night: Thunderstorms are likely and some will be heavy. Low 74°. Wind: SW 8-17 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, and not as hot. High 85-86°. Wind: N 5-12 mph. Beaches reach 84° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 76°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with very warm temperatures as this July heatwave continues. Lows will drop only to 78 degrees with a south wind under 10 mph.
Wednesday will stay hot with winds increasing. The afternoon temps. will reach 95-97 degrees, with very high humidity as dew points reach the upper 70's. The heat index will be near 105 by mid-afternoon. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to 76 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 1-7 mph and a bit higher near the coast. There will be thunderstorms in the evening as a cool front plows into the hot muggy air. Some of the storms will be very heavy.
Thursday will be cooler behind a decent summer cool front. Temperatures will reach the mid 80's with lower humidity. A sea breeze will cool the beaches back to 78 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the north at 5-11 mph.
In the long-range: Friday looks sunny, with pleasantly warm temps. in the mid 80's, and it will not be as humid. Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with high temps. in the mid 80's. There may be a few PM showers around over the weekend. Monday will bring some spotty showers with a high near 86-87°.
The average low for early July is 69° and the high is 88°.